Fossil has announced its exit from the smartwatch market in early 2025, following a challenging journey with Google Wear OS. The company ceases production, marking a shift in its strategy while the sector is dominated by tech giants.

In an unexpected move, renowned watchmaker Fossil has decided to exit the smartwatch industry, ending its partnership with Google’s Wear OS in early 2025. After years of experimenting with wearables, Fossil's smartwatch ambitions have fallen short, leading to the discontinuation of its smart model production.Smartwatches initially offered an intriguing opportunity for Fossil, blending traditional craftsmanship with the modern needs of connected technology. However, despite launching several smart models over the years, the company could not reach the level of success it had envisioned. The last batch of smartwatches, including models sold in 2024, failed to gain a strong foothold in the competitive market.

Among these models was the Citizen CZ Smart Gen 2, a collaborative effort between Fossil and the well-established Citizen watch brand. The CZ Smart Gen 2, launched in 2023, encountered multiple issues upon release, including performance setbacks that prompted the brand to pull it off the shelves temporarily. Despite these challenges, the model made a brief return to the market in late 2024 but has now been fully discontinued.

To clear out remaining stock, Fossil slashed prices on its smartwatches, drawing attention from a segment of customers interested in trying out the tech. However, the deep discounts weren’t enough to turn around the fortunes of its smartwatches, which ultimately faded out of the market by 2025.

The smartwatch market, on the other hand, continues to be dominated by heavyweights such as Google with its Pixel Watch and Samsung with its Galaxy Watch lineup. With these industry leaders capturing the lion’s share of the market, Fossil’s brief experiment with Wear OS has come to an end.

While the smartwatch industry grows at a rapid pace, traditional watch manufacturers like Fossil have evidently chosen to step back from the digital realm. The shift away from wearables is not an isolated decision, as other luxury and traditional watch brands are likewise distancing themselves from the smartwatch race. With wearables increasingly being defined by tech giants, Fossil’s exit signals a more concentrated focus on its core expertise—luxury timepieces.Fossil’s decision to step away from the smartwatch market marks a significant turning point for the company. Despite early hopes and collaborations, Fossil was unable to make a lasting impact in the crowded smartwatch arena. As Google and Samsung continue to lead the market with robust devices and growing platform popularity, Fossil will now focus on strengthening its legacy in traditional watches, leaving the world of wearables behind.