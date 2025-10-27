13 hours ago

Police in the Eastern Region have arrested four suspects following a violent shooting incident during the burial and funeral rites of six family members at Asamankese in the West Akyem Municipality.

The clash, which occurred on Sunday, October 26, 2025, left six civilians and three police officers injured.

According to the Eastern South Regional Police Command, officers received intelligence that firearms and cartridges were being transported into a room near the chief’s palace.

Upon deployment, police arrested four individuals and retrieved one single-barrel gun, 84 live AAA cartridges, seven cutlasses, and two knives.

The suspects have been identified as Isaac Ntim, Nana Yaw Zenyo, Bismark K.K. Adam (29), and Buaben Richard (25).

During the operation, some agitated youth attacked the police with stones and other objects, injuring three officers and damaging two police vehicles.

The attackers also blocked roads around the Asamankese–Akroso junction and near the chief’s palace, firing shots amid heightened tensions over burial arrangements.

Six people, including David Odame (28), Musah Gyakweli (29), Patrick Ofosu, Obeng Emmanuel (18), Asamoah Sey (18), and one unidentified victim, sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Asamankese Government Hospital.

Police have since restored calm to the area and intensified patrols to maintain law and order. All four suspects remain in custody assisting with investigations.