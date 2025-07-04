5 hours ago

Police in the Bunkpurugu Yonyoo District of the North East Region have arrested four individuals in connection with the brutal murder of a 70-year-old woman who was accused of being a witch.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, July 15, the suspects fled Sangbana village following the attack but were apprehended at separate hideouts during a series of intelligence-led operations.

Authorities have confirmed that several other individuals linked to the incident are still on the run.

The arrested suspects are expected to be charged and arraigned before court after investigations are completed.

Police have strongly cautioned residents in the region against branding individuals as witches, warning that such allegations often lead to unlawful and violent acts, especially against vulnerable persons like the elderly.

They emphasized that no one has the right to subject others to harm based on superstition and that such cases will be met with the full force of the law.

The incident has reignited calls for stronger legal protections against witchcraft accusations, a widespread issue in parts of Ghana that has led to the abuse and even killing of women, particularly in rural communities.