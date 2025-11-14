2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended four individuals in connection with the tragic killing of the Akwamuhene of Tanoso, located in the Bono East Region.

The arrests mark a significant development in a case that has drawn widespread attention due to its link to longstanding chieftaincy disputes in the area.

The suspects in custody are identified as Issifu Addae, also known as Akwasi Addae, Stephen Gyamfi, Augustine Arhinful, and Martha Mansah.

Police have also named four other individuals as persons of interest and are actively pursuing them to ensure they face the law.

Preliminary investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reveal that the deceased had been destooled as the Akwamuhene of Tanoso.

Despite the official destoolment, he reportedly refused to accept the decision, instead engaging in multiple legal battles with the royal family and other stakeholders over his position.

Sources indicate that these disputes had created tension and unrest within the local community in the months leading up to his death.

The four arrested suspects are currently assisting the police with investigations, as authorities work to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the murder.

In a statement, the CID emphasized that efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects have been intensified, and all individuals involved will be held accountable under Ghanaian law.