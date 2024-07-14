3 hours ago

Four people have been confirmed dead in a gory accident that occurred at the Burma Camp-Giffard overhead roundabout in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The accident involved a red Toyota Camry with a DV-registration number plate, with all four passengers aboard, two girls and two boys.

Three of the passengers, which included two girls and a boy, died instantly on the spot when the accident occurred.

One of the victims, who survived with serious injuries and was rushed to the nearby Bank Hospital at Cantonments, has been reported dead.

The aftermath of the accident, which was captured in a video, showed the car entirely mangled.

Eyewitnesses at the accident scene claim the driver was not familiar with the road and unexpectedly crashed into one of the pillars at the roundabout.

Shortly after the video of the accident was shared on social media, some close friends of the deceased released a video where the victims were having fun earlier in the day.