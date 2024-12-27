3 hours ago

A Yutong Takoradi-Accra bound bus has been involved in an accident at the Aggrey Memorial Senior High School(SHS), claiming four lives.

Over 20 people have also sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident which occurred on Friday morning.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the bus had 53 passengers on board.

Two passengers, Jonas Ofori Teye and Kojo Asiedu narrated the bus driver attempted to swerve a towing car driver who made a wrongful overtaking on the road.

However, there was a fast-approaching vehicle from the opposite direction and in an attempt to dodge to avoid a head-on collision, the bus landed on its side, moving over a few distance before it came to a stop.

An eyewitness Charles Opoku who assisted in rescuing the victims said they were rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching and University of Cape Coast Hospitals for medical attention.

According to him, some of the passengers were trapped while others jumped out of the window to save their lives after the accident.

A Principal of the Emergency Medical Team from the National Ambulance Service, Keteku Prosper said they were told the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital was full, hence had to refer some victims to the UCC hospital.

He disclosed that, the victims include 10 males, 7 females and five kids.