As the international break looms, four Ghanaian stars will take center stage in tonight’s UEFA Champions League fixtures, each aiming to make a statement ahead of Ghana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Thomas Partey – Villarreal CF vs Juventus

Partey and Villarreal host Italian giants Juventus, seeking their first UCL win after a narrow 1–0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, where Mohammed Kudus starred. Partey will be key in midfield as the Yellow Submarine look to bounce back.

Partey, having featured in the UEFA Champions League 45 times across three clubs, scoring twice and providing three assists through it all will be looking to add to his already impressive number of appearances tonight as they host Juventus at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Inaki Williams – Athletic Club vs Borussia Dortmund

Inaki leads Athletic Club into their first UCL campaign in a decade, hoping to register his first direct goal involvement of the season. After a 2–0 loss to Arsenal, tonight’s clash with Dortmund is a chance to reignite their European push and Inaki will be hoping to make a mark as the captain of the side at the Signal Iduna Park tonight.

Mohammed Salisu – AS Monaco vs Manchester City

Salisu’s Monaco face a daunting test against 2023 UCL winners Manchester City, aiming to recover from a 4–1 loss to Club Brugge. The Ghanaian defender, missing out on the Club Brugge encounter due to a minor injury, will be crucial in containing City’s attacking firepower and will also look to gain inspiration from his impressive form in the competition that grabbed him his first goal in the 2024/25 season.

Emmanuel Addai – FK Qarabag vs Copenhagen

Addai and Qarabag host Copenhagen, riding high after a shock win over Benfica in round one. The winger is chasing his first-ever UCL goal in his debut season of the competition, with his side targeting a second straight victory to push them to the summit. They will be hosting the Danish outfit at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Azerbaijan.

All four players are in contention for Black Stars call-ups ahead of Ghana’s decisive World Cup qualifying doubleheader against Central African Republic and Comoros this month.