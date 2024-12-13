3 hours ago

Chelsea fielded four players of Ghanaian origin in their 3-1 victory over FC Astana on Thursday in the UEFA Conference League, as manager Enzo Maresca handed starts to defender Joshua Cheampong and midfielder Samuel Rak-Sakyi.

Tyrique Delali George also started on the wings, while Ato Ampah came on as a substitute in the 46th minute.

Acheampong, who featured as one of the three central defenders, and Rak-Sakyi, who impressed in midfield, were the standout performers among the quartet.

Rak-Sakyi, in particular, delivered a composed display, completing 87 of 88 passes and marking a strong start to his first senior appearance for Chelsea.

Ampah, who joined Chelsea’s academy at the Under-11 level, has overcome injury setbacks to establish himself in the U18 setup.

His senior debut came in this match, adding to his already impressive rise, which included a goal in Chelsea’s U21 Premier League 2 opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

George, also of Ghanaian heritage, featured on the wings, contributing to Chelsea’s attacking play.

All four players are making significant strides towards breaking into the first team, with Chelsea fans, and Ghana supporters alike, hopeful that they will eventually represent the Black Stars.

Rak-Sakyi's performance, in particular, has drawn attention, as this marked his third senior appearance for Chelsea, with hopes high for his continued development in the squad.

Similarly, Acheampong, who had been sidelined due to a contract dispute earlier in the season, made a notable return to the team after resolving the issue.

These promising young talents, all representing England at youth level, are seen as future stars for both Chelsea and the Ghanaian national team.