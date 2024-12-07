2 hours ago

The Ghana Premier League has revealed the nominees for the NASCO Coach of the Month award for November, with four tacticians vying for the honor.

The contenders include Aboubakar Ouattara of Hearts of Oak, Bashir Hayford of Kpando Heart of Lions, Kwaku Danso of Bechem United, and Kassim Mingle Ocansey of Nations FC.

Each nominee delivered remarkable performances during the month, showcasing their strategic acumen and leadership.



Aboubakar Ouattara (Hearts of Oak): Ouattara maintained an unbeaten record in November, guiding his team to three wins and a draw. Under his leadership, Hearts of Oak scored five goals and conceded just one, finishing the month in seventh place.

Bashir Hayford (Kpando Heart of Lions): Hayford also enjoyed an unbeaten month, securing three wins and a draw. His team not only scored five goals but also achieved clean sheets in all their games, reflecting a rock-solid defensive approach.

Kwaku Danso (Bechem United): Danso led Bechem United to an impressive month, with three victories and one draw. His side found the back of the net six times but conceded three goals during their campaign.

Kassim Mingle Ocansey (Nations FC): Mingle’s Nations FC demonstrated attacking brilliance, scoring six goals in four matches while conceding just once. They won three games and suffered only one defeat, finishing the month as the league’s second-best team.

The winner of the NASCO Coach of the Month award will be honored with a 43-inch NASCO Television, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.