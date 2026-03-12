19 minutes ago

Four people have sustained injuries following a collision between a taxi and a truck at Kotokuraba on March 11, 2026.

The accident involved a Toyota Echo taxi with registration GW 5934-14 and a Sumsung Yamouzine truck with registration CR 487-18.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), personnel from the Cape Coast Metropolitan Fire Station received a distress call at about 10:28 a.m. and arrived at the scene within four minutes.

Victims Rushed to Hospital

Suspected Brake Failure

Fire officers found four injured victims — three males and one female — at the scene. They were quickly transported to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Ewim Polyclinic for medical treatment.Preliminary investigations suggest that brake failure on the truck may have caused the collision.

The taxi sustained extensive damage, while the truck suffered partial engine damage.

Firefighters subsequently cleared debris from the road and moved the damaged vehicles to restore the smooth flow of traffic.

The GNFS reiterated its commitment to road safety awareness and prompt emergency response to protect lives and property.