At least four people have been killed and several others are in critical condition after unknown gunmen opened fire on civilians at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office in Garu, Upper East Region.

According to eyewitness accounts, four armed men on two motorcycles stormed the NHIA premises early Monday and opened fire on bystanders. The assailants then fled the scene, firing indiscriminately at people along their escape route.

The incident was confirmed by the Garu District Chief Executive, John Abaare.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, and police say investigations are underway to apprehend the suspects and determine the cause of the shooting.