1 hour ago

C.K Akunnor has handed call ups to four local players who ply their trade in the local league in the 30 man squad announced for the double header to face Sudan this month.

The squad is dominated by foreign based Ghanaian players but four players who have impressed in the Ghana Premier League have been handed call ups.

Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper Richard Attah who joined the club on a free transfer from Elmina Sharks has been handed a maiden call up.

While Kotoko's versatile player Habib Mohammed who seem a personal favourite of the coach has also been handed a maiden call up to the senior national team.

C.K Akunnor signed Habib Mohammed for Kotoko from Ashantigold when he joined the porcupine warriors for the miners.

The player who was injured did not start most of Asante Kotoko games until recently where he featured prominently for the his side.

Another local player who has been handed a call up is Ashgold's marauding full back Kwadwo Amoako who has impressed greatly for the club in the league.

While the top scoring Ghanaian in the local league Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars has also been handed a call up.

Yahaya Mohammed has scored ten goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League and lies second on the goalscorers chat behind Nigerien striker Victorien Adebayor who has 11 goals.

FULL SQUAD BELOW: