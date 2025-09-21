4 hours ago

The Adentan Circuit Court is hearing a case involving four men accused of defrauding two brothers of GH¢223,000 in a land sale scam, with one of the suspects alleged to have impersonated a deceased man whose body remains at a morgue.

The accused — Emmanuel Tettey, a self-styled land agent; Paul Adjetey Obedekah, a surveyor; Elton Amarquaye Asare, a businessman; and Adade Agyare Kwabi, a farmer — reappeared before the court, presided over by Her Honour Sarah Nyarkoa Nkansah, on September 17, 2025.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo presented witness statements as directed by the court at the previous sitting on August 20, 2025.

The four accused have all pleaded not guilty and are currently on bail set at GH¢50,000 each, with two sureties. The case has been adjourned to October 13, 2025, for further proceedings.

The Alleged Scam

According to the prosecution, the matter dates back to January 2023 when the complainants, brothers Alex and Solomon Boye Laryea, were seeking to buy land.

They were introduced to Tettey, who allegedly showed them two plots at Sesemi near Abokobi in Accra.

The plots were sold for GH¢100,000, and the complainants reportedly made a part payment of GH¢50,000, in addition to GH¢8,000 for documentation.

Days later, Tettey allegedly informed them that one of the plots had already been sold by the rightful owner but promised to relocate them.

Together with Obedekah, he introduced the complainants to Asare, who also claimed to have land available.

Asare is said to have resold two plots at Oyarifa High Tension in Accra for GH¢200,000, collecting GH¢100,000 as a down payment.

Subsequent checks by the complainants revealed the land was owned by a man identified as Christopher Nii Sowah Oblie.

At this point, Kwabi allegedly posed as Oblie and reassured the buyers that the land deal was genuine.

Convinced by the impersonation, the complainants are said to have made additional payments, bringing the total amount to GH¢223,000.

However, when they attempted to take possession of the land, they were reportedly confronted and driven away by land guards.

Police Investigations

The complainants reported the matter to the police after failing to recover their money from the accused. Investigations uncovered the alleged impersonation and fraudulent scheme.

Chief Inspector Lanyo told the court that GH¢7,000 was retrieved from the accused during investigations.

All four were subsequently charged and brought before the Adentan Circuit Court.