The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has said the government is set to build four new standard interchanges in Kumasi to drastically reduce vehicular traffic in the Ashanti regional capital.

The project according to the minister will take place at Suame Roundabout, Anloga junction (Oforikrom), Bekwai roundabout and airport roundabout.

Briefing the media in Kumasi ahead of the Ministry of Roads and Highways tour of the Ashanti Region, the minister disclosed, the technical team from the ministry is almost done with a primary feasibility study into the project.

He disclosed that government has 156 different road projects currently ongoing in the Region. Adding that ring road will be constructed to ease movement for people travelling from Accra to the North and vice versa, who do not have anything to do in Kumasi.

He enlisted the projects “the following bypasses shall be undertaken as a measure of creating additional travel option for commuters and also improving the capacity of the network. This is for completion of the inner ring road of Kumasi. This is the completion of the inner ring road between timber garden through ahodwo, santease roundabout and onto the sofo line interchange. We also have what we call Kumasi after the ring road. Feasibility studies for the Kumasi after ring road is currently ongoing.”

“Arrangements are being discussed to construct the section of the ring road between Ejisu on the N6 and Opimso on the N10. And this is a very important project of the government and it will substantially reduce traffic in Kumasi.”

He added “so all those travelling from Accra to the northern part of the country and vice versa who do not have anything to do in Kumasi. Will have to use these after ring roads.156 different road projects are currently going on the Ashanti region and are being undertaken by strong major contractors.”