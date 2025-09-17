15 hours ago

Four individuals have been critically injured in a severe road crash involving a commercial Urvan bus and a school bus at Dichemso Plaza, in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, September 17, when the Urvan bus, carrying 15 nursing students, collided with a stationary school bus. Fortunately, there were no students aboard the school bus at the time of the crash.

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision was intense, leaving four nursing students with critical injuries. Three of the victims were said to have lost consciousness due to the severity of their injuries. The injured students were swiftly transported to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Some witnesses have blamed the driver of the Urvan bus, claiming excessive speed contributed to the crash.

“The driver of the commercial Urvan bus was overspeeding and should be blamed for the accident.The responsibility lies with the commercial Urvan bus driver," an eyewitness said.