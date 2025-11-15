8 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Black Stars midfielder Francis Abu is in stable condition following the serious ankle injury he sustained during Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Japan in the Kirin Challenge Cup.

Abu was fouled by Japan’s Ao Tanaka early in the second half and received immediate medical attention before being rushed to Toyota Memorial Hospital. The incident left teammates visibly shaken and disrupted the rhythm of the match.

According to the GFA, the Black Stars medical team — led by Dr Prince Pambo — has been working in close collaboration with Toulouse FC’s medical staff and specialists at the hospital. After a series of detailed assessments, all parties have agreed on a comprehensive management plan, with preparations underway for surgery and long-term recovery.

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to thank Ghanaians for their support and outpouring of solidarity during this unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

Further updates on Abu’s surgery and rehabilitation plan are expected in the coming hours. The GFA reiterated its well wishes for the 24-year-old midfielder, expressing hope for a full and speedy recovery.

The incident has sparked widespread support from fans, teammates, and officials, highlighting the unity and compassion within Ghana’s football community during moments of adversity.