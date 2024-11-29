2 hours ago

Ghana international Francis Abu played a pivotal role in Cercle Brugge's 2-0 victory over Heart of Midlothian FC in the UEFA Conference League.

The Black Stars midfielder put in a stellar 90-minute performance on Thursday night to help his side secure an important home win.

French forward Malamine Efekele opened the scoring for Cercle Brugge in the 40th minute, courtesy of an assist from Nils De Wilde.

The Belgian side carried their narrow lead into halftime. In stoppage time, Abu showcased his playmaking skills, providing a decisive assist for Gary Magnee's goal, sealing a dominant performance for the hosts.

Cercle Brugge’s strong form in the Conference League continues, with the team accumulating seven points from their first four matches.

Francis Abu’s compatriot, Lawrence Agyekum, also featured in the match, coming on as a substitute in the 72nd minute to replace Felipe Augusto.

Abu, 23, has been a key figure for Cercle Brugge this season, registering 25 appearances across all competitions, with one goal and two assists to his name.