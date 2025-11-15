8 hours ago

Ghana midfielder Francis Abu has been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a devastating injury sustained during the Black Stars’ 2-0 defeat to Japan in the Kirin Challenge Cup on Friday.

The 24-year-old Toulouse FC player suffered a broken leg in the second half and was stretchered off in visible pain, prompting immediate concern from teammates and medical staff. Despite the tournament being seven months away, Toulouse has confirmed that Abu will not recover in time to participate.

“Images we hate to see,” the French club wrote. “Selected by Ghana's Black Stars for friendly matches against Japan and South Korea, Francis Abu saw his season come to a premature end. Suffering a terrible injury against Japan, our midfielder will be sidelined for several months and will, unfortunately, miss the 2026 World Cup in the United States. Very sad news indeed.”

Toulouse added a message of solidarity:

“The entire club wishes you a speedy recovery, Abu. Stay strong and come back to us soon; we're all with you during this difficult time.”

Abu has been recalled from Ghana’s camp in Asia and is returning to France for medical treatment and rehabilitation. His absence is a major blow for both club and country, especially given his rising form and growing influence in midfield.

The football community continues to rally behind Abu, sending messages of support as he begins his long road to recovery.