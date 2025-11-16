1 hour ago

Ghana international Francis Abu has successfully undergone surgery in Japan after suffering a double leg fracture during the Black Stars’ 2-0 defeat to Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup on Friday, November 14.

The 24-year-old Toulouse midfielder sustained the injury early in the second half and was stretchered off in visible pain, prompting widespread concern across the football community. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has since confirmed that the operation was successful and that Abu has entered the acute phase of his rehabilitation.

“Following the incident during the game between Ghana and Japan, where Abu Francis suffered a fracture of two bones, the Ghana Football Association, through the efforts of Dr. Prince Pambo, his colleagues from Toulouse FC, and the surgical team in Japan, is happy to inform the public that Francis Abu has successfully undergone surgery,” the GFA said in an official statement.

To support his recovery, a physiotherapist will remain with Abu in Japan to oversee intensive rehabilitation sessions. Additionally, the GFA has arranged for a senior member of the Black Stars technical team to accompany him back to France once he is discharged from Toyota Memorial Hospital.

“We are particularly grateful to the Black Stars management and technical team for their support during these last few days and will continue to count on their support during the rehabilitation process in our quest to ensure that the player returns to full fitness,” the statement added.

Abu, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s brightest midfield prospects, will now focus on a long-term recovery journey. Both club and country remain committed to his full rehabilitation, with hopes that he will return stronger in the months ahead.