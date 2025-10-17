38 minutes ago

Gremio winger Francis Amuzu has expressed a strong desire to play for Ghana, reaffirming his deep affection for his country of birth as the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Born in Ghana before relocating to Belgium at age two, Amuzu is the son of Theophilous Amuzu, a former Ghanaian footballer who also played professionally in Belgium. Inspired by his father’s journey, Francis began carving his own path — one that now sees him thriving in Brazil’s top flight.

“I started to play football since I got the blood from my father,” Amuzu told Rodrigo Oliviera of Radio Gaucha and Zero Hora.

Though Amuzu previously represented Belgium at U19 and U21 levels, he insists Ghana remains his true footballing home:

“Yes, Ghana remains my first country… I love Ghana. I am a Ghanaian since I was born there.”

Now 24, Amuzu, who once played with fellow compatriot and Ghanaian international, Majeed Ashimeru at Anderlecht in Belgium, has made a bright start at Gremio, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist in 14 Serie A appearances, and hopes his form will catch the eye of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.

“If Ghana comes, for sure, I will go… I hope they can invite me.”

Amuzu’s pace, dribbling, and versatility could offer Ghana:



Explosive width in transition



Direct attacking threat from wide areas



Link-up play with midfield and forwards

With Ghana preparing for its seventh World Cup appearance, Amuzu’s commitment and form make him a compelling candidate for squad inclusion — especially as the team explores nationality switches and depth options.

