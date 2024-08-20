2 hours ago

Anderlecht's Ghanaian-born Belgian winger Francis Amuzu suffered another injury setback during their match against KV Mechelen on Saturday.

Amuzu, who had recently returned to the starting lineup, was forced to leave the field with sharp thigh pain after just under an hour of play.

This injury adds to a series of issues for Amuzu, including pubalgia and a recent ankle problem encountered during pre-season.

Despite his early departure, Amuzu made a significant impact before leaving, scoring his first goal of the season.

He put Anderlecht ahead 2-1 in the 50th minute with a stunning strike from a tight angle, assisted by Yari Verschaeren from a corner kick.

Anderlecht secured a 3-1 victory at Veoliastadion Achter De Kazerne, with Ludwig Augustinsson scoring the equalizer before the break and Théo Leoni adding a late goal.

Amuzu’s compatriot Majeed Ashimeru was an unused substitute for the match.

Amuzu's latest injury raises concerns about his fitness and the challenges he faces in maintaining a consistent presence in the lineup.