2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu played a pivotal role in RSC Anderlecht’s 1-0 victory over Dinamo Minsk in the second leg of their Europa League qualifying playoff on Thursday night.

His decisive goal ensured Anderlecht’s progression to the group stage with a 2-0 aggregate score.

Amuzu, who started the match on the bench, was introduced in the 69th minute, replacing Nilson Angulo.

The 24-year-old made an immediate impact, scoring the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.

The match, held at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, saw Anderlecht build on their first-leg advantage to secure their place in the group stages of the Europa League.

This result marks a significant achievement for both Amuzu and Anderlecht as they prepare for the group stage draw, scheduled for Friday, August 30.

The Belgian side’s performance throughout the two-legged tie highlights their readiness for the upcoming challenges in the competition.