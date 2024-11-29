2 hours ago

Anderlecht fought back from a goal down to earn a 2-2 draw against FC Porto in a thrilling UEFA Europa League encounter at Lotto Park on Thursday evening.

The visitors took an early lead when Wenderson Galeno converted a penalty in the 24th minute, giving Porto a 1-0 advantage.

In the second half, Anderlecht responded with a well-taken goal from Tristan Degreef, who finished off an assist from Mats Rits in the 52nd minute to level the score.

However, Porto regained the lead just moments later, with Fábio Vieira scoring a stunning goal from outside the box in the 83rd minute.

With time running out, Anderlecht's Ghanaian-Belgian winger, Francis Amuzu, who had come on in the 60th minute, stepped up to deliver a brilliant equalizer.

In the 86th minute, Amuzu received a pass from Moussa N'Diaye and struck a powerful right-footed shot into the top corner, securing a dramatic 2-2 draw.

The result keeps Anderlecht's hopes of qualification alive, and they will now focus on their upcoming Belgian Pro League match against OH Leuven on December 1st.