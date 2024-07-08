1 hour ago

Stoke City have secured the signing of Francis Gyimah, an English-born Ghanaian teenager, following his release from Liverpool earlier this summer.

The 17-year-old left-back, along with three other new recruits, will bolster Stoke City's U23 team for the upcoming Premier League 2 season.

In an official statement, Stoke City Under-21s announced the addition of Gyimah, goalkeeper Noah Cooper, and attacking duo Kieron Willox and Chinonso Chibueze to their squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

"Francis spent the latter part of the season with us following an agreement with Liverpool," said Academy Director Gareth Owen, speaking about Gyimah's acquisition.

"He’s an athletic left-back, highly recommended with enormous potential."

Owen highlighted Gyimah's physical attributes and versatility as strengths that will benefit Stoke City.

"Left-backs with his physical output who can defend and attack are in short supply in professional football, so we are delighted he has joined us."

Born in England but with Ghanaian parentage, Gyimah could potentially represent Ghana at the international level in the future.

Stoke City's acquisition of the promising youngster underscores their commitment to developing young talent and strengthening their youth ranks for the challenges ahead in Premier League 2.