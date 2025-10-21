43 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has once again demonstrated his long-standing commitment to improving education and literacy within his constituency.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the MP visited Martha’s Talented Academy in Chinto, where he donated reading materials to pupils as part of his ongoing Literacy Project.

This donation forms part of a broader initiative that Annoh-Dompreh launched several years ago to promote a culture of reading among schoolchildren and improve the quality of education in Nsawam-Adoagyiri.

Over the years, his Literacy Project has equipped numerous schools with books, computers, and well-furnished libraries — including those in Adoagyiri, Ntoaso, and other surrounding communities.

Speaking during the brief but colourful ceremony, Frank Annoh-Dompreh reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every child in his constituency has access to the tools needed to succeed academically.

He also announced plans to construct a modern library in the Chinto community, which will serve as a central learning hub for students and residents.

The MP’s educational interventions have earned him wide praise from constituents and education stakeholders alike.

His focus on literacy and human development has become a defining feature of his leadership, reflecting a vision that goes beyond politics to empower the next generation.

Teachers and parents at Martha’s Talented Academy expressed their gratitude for the MP’s gesture, noting that the reading materials would go a long way to improve teaching and learning outcomes.

They described his Literacy Project as a life-changing initiative that continues to impact hundreds of children across the constituency.

Since assuming office, Annoh-Dompreh has made education one of his top priorities, investing in classroom infrastructure, scholarship support, ICT training, and learning resources. His goal, he said, is to build a constituency where every child, regardless of background, can access quality education and achieve their full potential.