7 minutes ago

It appears there is a clear out at Obuasi Ashantigold after several players left the club on a free transfer after refusing to extend their contracts.

The likes of former captain Shafiu Mumuni, Latif Anabilla, James Akaminko have all left the club on a free transfer.

Goalkeeper Frank Boateng has also walked out of the Ashgold door that has been left wide opened.

Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Gold SC Emmanuel Frimpong has opened up about why goalie Frank Boateng failed to renew his contract.

Frank Boateng has been a mainstay in the Ashantigold first team since joining the squad three seasons ago.

"Frank Boateng rescinded his decision to extend his contract when he heard of the arrival of a new goalkeeper," Emmanuel Frimpong told Sikka Sports.

"If a player wants to leave, you can't put impediments on their way."

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to South African side Black Leopards Fc and Medeama SC.

Ashantigold is primed to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup.