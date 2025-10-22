2 hours ago

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has hailed Brandon Thomas-Asante as a “hard-working and versatile” asset following the Ghanaian striker’s brace against Portsmouth, which helped the Sky Blues extend their lead at the top of the Championship to four points.

“All credit to him because he works so hard,” Lampard said post-match.

“You move him around and nothing changes — he’s effective in the 10, on the sides, up front. His pressing is great. You can see his talent.”

Record-Breaking Form

Thomas-Asante’s two goals on Tuesday took his tally to:



8 goals



3 assists



11 appearances

He becomes the first Ghanaian since Patrick Agyemang in 2017 to score 7+ goals in the opening 11 Championship games, underlining his status as one of the league’s standout performers.

Coventry City will now turn attention to their next opponents of the English Championship as they are set to lock horns with Watford FC at home on Saturday, October 25.

With Coventry flying high and Thomas-Asante in red-hot form, all eyes will be on the Black Stars forward as he looks to extend his scoring streak and push his side closer to Premier League promotion.