2 hours ago

Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe has disclosed his intention of working with MP-elect for the Fomena constituency, Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah.

According to the socio-political commentator, he would like to be the Research Assistant of Mr Asiamah, who will be returning to Parliament after winning the Fomena seat as an independent candidate in the just-ended presidential parliamentary elections.

His seat was declared vacant by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye following his decision to contest for re-election as an independent candidate after he lost the NPP primaries.

After polling 12,805 votes to win Monday’s Fomena parliamentary election, Mr. Asiamah has become the subject of conversation across the country as it appears the NPP may need his inclusion to make the expected number going into the eighth parliamentary.

In a post on Facebook, Fraklin Cudjoe said he does not want to be paid to become the Research Assistance of the most sought-after legislator and requested that whoever has his contact can share with him.

"Who has the phone number of the Neglected-but-now-Cornerstoned Fomena MP? I want to be his Research assistant. I do not need to be paid. Please help." He appealed for.