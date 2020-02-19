1 hour ago

Member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Fred Agbenyo has blasted the Government over the demolishing of offices at the trade fair center.

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL) over the weekend demolished properties of its tenants at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra on February 16, 2020, to pave way for the redevelopment of the site.

According to them, the tenants were duly notified. However, owners of the properties demolished has expressed disappointment over the exercise.

Speaking in reaction to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: "people die suddenly and we often don't understand; strange things happen to people and you wonder why...I can’t just imagine this and then they want to justify it and then they are giving all the useless reasons…someone suffers to put up a company especially in this era of joblessness, then in the name of trade fair; what kind of society are we….it’s unacceptable we can’t live in a country like this and Ghanaians are keeping quiet and everybody is watching this nonsense going on…nobody is rising up".

The Ghana Trade Fair Company (GTFCL) said the demolition exercise that took place was not for political reasons.

Properties belonging to Universal Labels & Packaging Co. Ltd and Colour Planet, owned by Raymond Archer and other buildings at the Trade Fair Centre were destroyed in the exercise reportedly led by operatives from National Security on Sunday.