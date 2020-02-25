1 hour ago

Frederick Eric Crentsil, an astute Football Administrator and former GFA Vice President has been named as Match Commissioner for the Togo Vs Egypt 2021 AFCON qualifying match.

The match which is scheduled for the March 29 2020 will be played at the Lomé Stadium in Togo.

Other officials for the match are Issa Sy(Referee), Nouha Bangoura (Assistant referee 1) and Amadou Ngom(Assistant referee 2)all from Senegal with Adalbert Diouf as Fourth Official.

Referee Assessor for the match is Lemghaifry Bouchaab from Mauritania.