A Corvinus University of Budapest Trained Economist in Public Policy and Management, Frederick Kumah is lacing his boot to contest the Amenfi East constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming primaries.

He has, therefore, called on delegates in the constituency to field an experienced grassroots youth to lead the constituency and unseat the National Democratic Congress (NDC), incumbent Member of Parliament Nicholas Amankwah in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Addressing a section of the media when announcing his bid, he said he has been a youth activist with 15 years of experience in grassroots mobilization and a former MCE hopeful.

He explained that "To win the seat in 2024, the NPP needs a candidate who connects with the youth and can address their concerns, especially when over 75% of the voter population are youth. We need someone who has useful experience in our local politics, someone who understands the changing political dynamics at local and national levels, and someone who is politically mature and can pull up the numbers."

According to him, "Politics is a numbers game therefore that person should be able to give the party the needed numbers to win and also have the energy and vision to inspire the youth."

"Let us not underestimate the power of young people. We have the energy and creativity to drive change, and we must be given the opportunities to do so," he added.

On the performance of the incumbent MP, Kumah stated that the NDC MP has failed to live up to the expectations of the people.

"Nicholas Amankwah has been a disaster to the people of Amenfi East and has not done much to improve the lives of the people in the constituency. He has failed woefully as an MP to honor and account for his promises of advocating for life-changing social policies, robust infrastructure development, and job creation in a metaphysical way as he promised the good people of Amenfi East’".

He said that "The flimsy excuse thrown at us that his party didn’t form the next government is not just gross disrespect but an insult to the chiefs and good people of Amenfi East. This is simply an admission of failure and justifies a call for change. It is time for a change. But the NPP needs to present a candidate who is credible, trustworthy, and can bring innovative ideas and energy to the table to effect this change."

Kumah added that as a young and dynamic economist, he has the skills, knowledge, and experience needed to lead the constituency to greater heights.

He said he had a track record of advocating for youth development and economic empowerment in the area and would continue to do so if allowed to serve.

Kumah urged the NPP leadership to prioritize youth inclusion and participation in politics, saying that young people have a lot to offer and should be allowed to contribute to the development of the country.

The NPP lost the Amenfi East seat to a 38-year Nicholas Amankwah by some 7000 votes margin against the NPP’s Edward Amo Acquah in the 2020 Parliamentary elections.