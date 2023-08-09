44 minutes ago

Fred Nuamah, who recently made headlines by withdrawing from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary race for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has been appointed a member of former President John Mahama’s campaign team for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking to Accra-based Adom FM, Mr Nuamah revealed that his appointment to the campaign team influenced his decision to step back from the contest, where he was initially set to face his friend John Dumelo.

In his official withdrawal letter from the Ayawaso West Wuogon contest, Nuamah highlighted that his choice was the result of extensive discussions with key stakeholders. He emphasized his firm belief in the necessity of presenting a united front for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

He clarified during the interview, “What lies ahead of us is bigger, and the withdrawal is in the interest of the party. Mr Mahama invited me to help with his national campaign team, and as a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and his Excellency’s project aimed at rescuing our country, but nobody should think I was coerced to bow out.”

“I believe working on Mahama’s team is far better,” he added.