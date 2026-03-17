6 hours ago

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay, has been remanded by the Akropong Circuit Court and is expected to reappear before the court on April 9 over an alleged demolition dispute at Kitase.

Blay was handed over to the Akropong Police by officers in Accra after a warrant issued for his arrest was executed on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The case relates to an alleged demolition order said to have been given by the former NPP chairman for a house under construction on a parcel of land at Kitase.

The landowner reportedly filed a complaint with the police, which led to an invitation for Blay to assist with investigations. He is alleged to have failed to honour the invitation.

Charges were later filed against him, but he did not appear in court on the scheduled arraignment date in April 2025. The court subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest, which was executed on Monday.

Sources close to Blay say he was unaware of the warrant before his arrest. They claim the dispute concerns land he purchased in 1994, which later became the subject of litigation.

The sources insist Blay did not order the demolition of any building but rather directed that a bare piece of land be cleared in January 2026 to prevent the breeding of dangerous animals, including reptiles.

They added that the complainant had earlier obtained a favourable ruling at the High Court in Koforidua, but that decision has since been appealed.

According to the sources, attempts to serve the complainant with processes related to the appeal were unsuccessful. They further maintain that aside from the ongoing appeal, Blay was unaware of any other court proceedings against him until the arrest warrant was executed.