6 hours ago

The legal team representing former Freddie Blay, has announced plans to appeal a decision by the Akropong Circuit Court that resulted in his remand over a land dispute in Kitase.

Lawyers for Mr. Blay said an appeal will be filed on March 17, 2026, at the Koforidua High Court, seeking to overturn the remand order and secure his release while the matter continues through the legal process.

The former NPP chairman was remanded on Monday, March 16, 2026, following his appearance in connection with a complaint regarding a parcel of land at Kitase.

The complaint, reportedly lodged by an individual claiming ownership, alleged unlawful activity on the property, prompting police to invite Mr. Blay for questioning.

According to the legal team, the situation escalated during the investigation, leading to Mr. Blay’s arrest and subsequent remand.

“The appeal will be filed at the High Court in Koforidua,” said Gregory Asiedu, Mr. Blay’s attorney. “We intend to seek a review of the remand order and request bail for our client.”

Mr. Asiedu described the remand as unfortunate and expressed confidence that a higher court will review the matter and provide appropriate relief.

The legal team has already begun preparations to challenge the ruling, emphasizing their belief that the remand was not justified under the circumstances.

The case continues to draw attention as it unfolds in Ghana’s Eastern Region, with further updates expected following the filing of the appeal.