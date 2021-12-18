2 hours ago

Ghana’s Frederick Acheampong has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as General Coordinator for the TotalEnergies Super Cup between North African giants Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca.

The GFA Executive Council Member has been mandated to ensure the smooth organization and success of the match in Qatar.

His tasks also include team arrangements, stadium and training field preparation, match day operations, media and spectator services and security.

Record holders Al Ahly will be aiming for a second successive Super Cup title after they were crowned Champions League winners in June with a 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs.

The CAF Super Cup will take place at Al Rayyan stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.