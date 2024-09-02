2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially named Frederick Asare as the club's new captain for the upcoming season. Asare, who has been a key figure in goal for the Reds, replaces former captain Danlad Ibrahim, whose contract was mutually terminated at the end of last season.

The decision was made through a vote among the players, with Asare receiving the majority of support from his teammates.

He will be assisted by Justice Blay, who secured the second-highest number of votes in the captaincy election.

The appointment comes as part of a broader restructuring at Asante Kotoko, who have seen significant changes in their squad.

Following the release of over 20 players, the club has made several new signings to strengthen their team for the new season.

In their pre-season preparations, Asante Kotoko secured a 2-1 victory over Vision FC in a friendly match held at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The win provided a positive boost as they continue their preparations ahead of the start of the 2024/25 football season.