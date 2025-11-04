3 hours ago

Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah has refuted claims by veteran music producer Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredima, that he was the one who introduced him to legendary singer Daddy Lumba.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, hosted by Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio, Ofori Amponsah clarified that while Fredima helped him record his demo, he personally took the recordings to Daddy Lumba in search of a producer.

“It wasn’t Fredima who introduced me to Daddy Lumba. I went out searching for a producer by myself. I went around looking for people to help me. He did the demo for me and I had to take it around,” he said.

Recounting his first meeting with Lumba, he said, “I went to Daddy Lumba’s house myself, presented my demo, and the following day I came to him, he said he had listened to it and wanted to see me. I went in and he said ‘I will help you.' That’s all."

Ofori Amponsah further revealed that it was rather he who later took Fredima to meet Daddy Lumba. He also introduced Selina Orleans, a singer who worked with Fredima, to Lumba when the latter was searching for a gospel collaborator.

Fredima had earlier insisted that he personally drove Ofori Amponsah to meet Daddy Lumba, a claim he also repeated during an interview on Power FM three years ago, suggesting that Ofori’s new account contradicts his earlier statements acknowledging the producer’s role.

Fred Kyei Mensah also claimed that Daddy Lumba once questioned whether Ofori Amponsah had ever expressed gratitude for his help in his musical journey.

While Ofori Amponsah credited Fredima for discovering his talent, he maintained that his connection with Daddy Lumba was made independently.

The two highlife greats went on to produce several timeless hits together, including Wo Ho Kyere, Adu Da, Dangerous, and Odo Nti.

Ofori Amponsah is currently promoting his new single, “Waiting”, featuring King Paluta.