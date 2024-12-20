1 hour ago

Legon Cities FC forward Fredrick Akatuk is confident the Royals are well-prepared for their upcoming clash against Nations FC this weekend.

In a pre-match interview, Akatuk expressed optimism, acknowledging the team's determination to improve after a challenging start to the season.

The Royals, who have struggled to find consistency this campaign, saw the resignation of head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, but Akatuk believes the team is motivated and poised for a strong performance in their next match.

He emphasized that despite the challenges, the squad remains focused on returning to form.

"We're very motivated, you can see from our training. Everyone is motivated and eager to be in the squad because this is going to be a tough game for us," Akatuk said.

"We're at the bottom of the table now, so we're trying our best to climb up. We're playing against a very good side, but I know if we come together as a team, we can win the game."

The forward, who has been with the club since last season, also expressed his personal desire to stay fit and continue scoring goals as the season progresses.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 21, at 15:00 GMT, at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.