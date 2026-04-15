2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has clarified that the government’s Free Primary Healthcare Policy is designed to support, not replace, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Speaking at the launch of the policy in Accra on Wednesday, April 15, he explained that primary healthcare services under the initiative will be provided at no cost to patients at the community level.

According to him, basic screening and treatment for common illnesses such as malaria and cholera will be handled at Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds without any charge.

He noted that patients would only be referred to higher-level facilities when necessary.

“The Free Primary Healthcare complements the National Health Insurance and so at that level it is free of charge. You go, the screening everything is free of charge. If it is a basic illness like malaria your CHPS compound will have the medication for malaria. If it is a basic illness like cholera your CHPS compound will have the basic drugs for you,” he said.

President Mahama added that cases requiring more advanced care, such as persistent high blood sugar, would be referred to district health facilities where patients can access treatment using their NHIS cards.

“But if they take your blood sugar and your blood sugar is high you can change it with diets, but if it persists then they will have to refer you to the district level and at the district level you will use your National Health Insurance card to get the treatment and the drugs you require,” he explained.

He emphasised that the new policy is intended to strengthen healthcare delivery at the grassroots level while working alongside the existing insurance system.

“So the Free Primary Healthcare is complementary to the National Health Insurance. It is not coming to replace it, it is coming to complement it,” he added.

Citinewsroom