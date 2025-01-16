3 hours ago

Primus Baro, the national secretary of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), says the current feeding fee of GH₵ 7.50 per student in Senior High Schools is insufficient.

In response to a question from Kojo Yankson on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, January 16, asking if the amount was enough to feed a child, Mr. Baro said, “My immediate response to that is that it is not enough.”

Although Mr. Baro acknowledged the fee’s inadequacy, he added that they would not overburden the new government by pushing for an immediate increase. “Considering the transitional issues and the very serious matter of food shortages, this is something we would have to manage,” he explained.

However, he expressed confidence that discussions with the government would take place to address the issue. “But going forward, I believe there will be a forum to review these figures and come up with something realistic, both in terms of the government’s ability to pay and in meeting at least a minimum standard of feeding in the schools,” he said.

“For now, it is not enough, but if we get it, fine. In the near future, I believe we will all agree on a more suitable figure,” he emphasized.

Currently, the government allocates GH₵ 7.50 per student for three meals a day at secondary schools.

Of this amount, only GH₵ 2.50 is available for purchasing perishable foods, while the remaining GH₵ 5.00 is used by the government to buy other food items, which are then distributed to the schools.

Mr. Baro, addressing the ongoing food shortage affecting schools across the country, revealed that a meeting had been held with government officials about the issue. He was assured that by the close of Friday, January 17, schools would receive additional funding to alleviate the situation.

Additionally, President John Mahama has ordered the redirection of food meant for victims of last year’s drought in the northern part of the country to schools. These supplies are currently stored in warehouses at Tema Port.

At the basic school level, the government allocates GH₵ 1.20 per child under the school feeding programme.