36 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong, has called on Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He stressed the importance of sustaining key national policies.

According to Mr. Agyapong, Dr. Bawumia is best positioned to ensure the sustainability of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has provided approximately 5.7 million children access to education without the burden of high costs.

He also disclosed that, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as another critical initiative that will remain secure under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) final rally held at the University of Ghana on December 5, 2024, Kennedy Agyapong cautioned that these crucial policies could be at risk if Dr. Bawumia is not elected president.

“Do you know why you should vote for Bawumia? It is because he will defend the Free SHS introduced by President Akufo-Addo. This policy has allowed 5.7 million children to enroll in secondary school. The only person who can safeguard the policy’s long-term sustainability for future generations is Bawumia. Therefore, I urge everyone to vote for the NPP to protect the Free SHS, NHIS, and Agenda 111,” he emphasized.

The rally, aimed at galvanizing support for the NPP ahead of the December 7, 2024, elections, saw attendance from notable party leaders, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.