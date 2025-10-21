51 minutes ago

Emeritus Professor Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, says he would not have cancelled the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy but believes it should have been restructured to benefit those who truly need it.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Monday, October 20, Prof. Aryeetey expressed concern about the blanket nature of the policy, which he argued overlooks the varying economic backgrounds of students.

“I wouldn’t have cancelled it. I would have reformed it,” he stated. “I don’t have any problem with some Ghanaian children who will go to SHS for free, but I have a problem with Legon Vice Chancellor’s son or daughter going to Achimota School for free. It doesn’t make any sense to me," he said

Prof. Aryeetey stressed that while ensuring access to secondary education is essential, a more targeted approach would have allowed limited public resources to support students from low-income families, rather than subsidising those who can afford to pay.