29 minutes ago

The National Association of Institutional Suppliers (NAIS) has voiced serious concerns over delayed payments for goods supplied under the Free Senior High School (F.S.H.S.) policy.

The affected contracts, covering the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic years, include essential items such as uniforms and house dresses.

In a statement, NAIS said despite fulfilling their obligations to support the government’s flagship educational policy, many members remain unpaid, leading to severe financial challenges.

The association highlighted that rising costs of raw materials have worsened their plight, making it nearly impossible to sustain operations or meet their financial commitments.

NAIS reiterated its dedication to working with the government to resolve the issue but stressed that immediate action is necessary to avert further hardship among its members and ensure the uninterrupted success of the F.S.H.S. program.

The association has called on the government to prioritize the settlement of outstanding debts to suppliers, ensuring their ability to continue supporting the educational sector and the critical needs of students nationwide.

This development has sparked renewed discussions about the sustainability of the F.S.H.S. policy and the importance of prompt supplier payments to maintain confidence in government programs.