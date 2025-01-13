6 hours ago

Finance Minister-designate, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has assured Ghanaians that the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy is here to stay, reaffirming his party’s commitment to the initiative.

Speaking before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, January 13, Dr. Forson stated that the policy would continue under the new government.

“My party’s position on Free SHS has been well articulated by President Mahama. In fact, the President of the Republic of Ghana has said it. You have the assurance from him, and I am only a servant. Who am I to say otherwise?” Dr. Forson remarked, reinforcing the government’s commitment to maintaining the programme.

Dr. Forson went on to emphasise that the Free SHS policy was a significant achievement for the country, and it was one that would not be overturned.

“Free SHS has come to stay,” he declared, ensuring the public that the government would continue to prioritise education.

The Finance Minister-designate’s comments come as part of broader discussions on the country’s educational policy and expenditure priorities.

Despite ongoing challenges in the country’s fiscal space, Dr. Forson made it clear that the Free SHS programme remains a core part of the government’s agenda to ensure equitable access to education for all.