Some category of persons will for the next three months enjoy free water and electricity as the government will bear the cost.

This policy was introduced in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to alleviate the hardship Ghanaians were facing at the time.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this announcement during the 21st COVID-19 address to the nation.

Since October 2020, government has been bearing the cost of electricity and water for all life line consumers and this will continue at least until March this year.

"You will recall that, in our quest to help shield you from the effects of the virus, Government took the decision to provide relief to Ghanaians, which included the absorption of electricity and water bills."

"This relief package ended in December. However, with the continuing difficulties occasioned by the pandemic, I want to state that the Government intends to continue to support the most vulnerable in our society."

"The government will, thus, continue to pay the electricity bills for our nation’s one million active lifeline customers for the next three months, i.e. January, February and March."

"Additionally, all one million, five hundred thousand customers of the Ghana Water Company, whose consumption is not more than five cubic metres a month, will not pay any bills for the next three months, i.e. for the months of January, February and March. This relief package will be reviewed at the end of March." he added.