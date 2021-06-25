3 hours ago

The arrest of actress and social media sensation Efia Odo has triggered a campaign on social media, demanding her release.

Social media users are incensed that the #FixTheCountry campaigner has been picked up with fourteen others by the police for exercising her rights to protest.

They are calling on the police to as a matter of urgency release the actress and her colleagues else they will pour on the streets.

Efia Odo was arrested by the police on the premise of the Accra High Court after she and some #FixTheCountry massed up in anticipation of the court’s ruling between them and the Ghana Police Service.

Earlier, the court ruled that the Attorney-General could join the Ghana Police Service as party to the case.

Read the tweets below