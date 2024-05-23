1 hour ago

Freemasons from across Ghana and beyond will gather in Kumasi this weekend to honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on two significant milestones: his 25th anniversary on the Golden Stool and his 25th anniversary as a Freemason.

The event will also mark the 15th anniversary of the Grand Lodge of Ghana.

The celebration, set to take place at the Sir Agyemang Prempeh II Masonic Hall, will pay tribute to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascended to the Golden Stool in 1999 and has been a steadfast supporter of Freemasonry throughout his reign.

Following the formal Masonic ceremony, festivities will continue at the Jubilee Hall in Manhyia, fostering a spirit of unity and brotherhood among attendees.

The Grand Lodge of Ghana was formally founded on January 24, 2009, as a “Sovereign Masonic Body.”

The Grand Lodge of Ghana oversees a significant number of subordinate lodges and is grouped into four provincial Grand Lodges: South West (Cape Coast), South East (Accra), North (Kumasi), and East (Lome & Volta). The United Grand Lodge of England was the first to recognize the newly constituted Grand Lodge of Ghana.

Most Worshipful Brother Charles William Stanley-Pierre was installed as the first Grand Master, followed by Most Worshipful Brother Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI in 2013, and Most Worshipful Brother N/Capt Kwadjo Adunkwa Butah in 2017.

The current Grand Master, Most Worshipful Brother Nana Osei Atwene Bonsu, assumed office in May 2021. The Grand Lodge’s motto, “That All Shall Be One,” reflects its commitment to unity.