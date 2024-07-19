11 hours ago

Freiburg's talented midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is taking a measured and patient approach to regaining full fitness.

The Ghanaian player suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury in February 2023 and is currently undergoing a meticulous rehabilitation process.

Despite being back in training with SC Freiburg, Kyereh is adopting a cautious strategy.

His sessions primarily focus on activation exercises and gym work, complemented by limited running. This careful approach is crucial to avoid any setbacks and ensure a complete recovery from his injury.

Given the severity of the injury and the extended break from competitive football, Kyereh faces a challenging journey to regain his match fitness.

Freiburg's medical team is closely monitoring his progress, prioritizing his health and ensuring there is no rush to return him to the pitch.

Both the club and its fans eagerly anticipate the day Kyereh can rejoin the first team.

He joined Freiburg in 2022 after an impressive season with St. Pauli in Germany's second tier, where he made 18 appearances, scored three goals, and provided one assist before his injury.