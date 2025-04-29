1 hour ago

Leading French medical associations call for a total ban on screen exposure for children under six, warning of irreversible harm to health and brain development.

French Experts Demand Urgent Action on Children’s Screen Exposure

A coalition of France’s top scientific and medical bodies has issued a stark warning against screen use by young children, urging a complete prohibition for those under the age of six. The recommendation, published in a joint report, describes early screen exposure as a significant threat to children's intellectual and physical development.

The report, made public today, has been signed by five prominent French associations, including the French Paediatric Association, the Society for Public Health, and the Francophone Association for Health and the Environment. It calls for a "collective awareness" to protect children’s health, directed at parents, teachers, health professionals, and policymakers alike.

Call for Change: From "Under 3" to "Under 6"

France’s current official guidance advises parents to keep screens away from children under the age of three. However, the signatories argue that this is no longer sufficient.

"The message 'no screens before the age of 3' is outdated and needs to evolve," the report states. "In 2025, doubt is no longer allowed. Numerous international scientific studies confirm that neither the technology nor its content — including so-called ‘educational’ media — are appropriate for a developing brain."

The proposal pushes for a new standard: "No screens before age six." This update aligns with growing international evidence linking excessive screen time to developmental delays, sleep disturbances, and behavioural issues in children.

Backed by Science, Driven by Concern

This fresh warning follows the 2023report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron, which outlined the growing risks associated with digital exposure in early childhood. But today’s announcement intensifies the debate, elevating the matter to a national public health concern.

“Screen exposure before the age of six has a lasting impact on mental, visual, and emotional development,” say the experts, who represent diverse fields including paediatrics, psychiatry, public health, and ophthalmology.

They also caution against being misled by media branded as educational: “Even interactive and educational apps are not a substitute for real-world interaction, movement, or play.”

A Plea to Parents, Educators, and Policymakers

The report closes with a direct appeal to caregivers and decision-makers to take immediate action: limit screens, encourage play, and prioritise human interaction during early childhood — a stage deemed critical for brain development.

In a digital age where screens are ever-present, this strong stance from France’s medical community signals a significant shift in thinking — and a clear message that safeguarding children's health may require disconnecting from the very technologies shaping modern life.