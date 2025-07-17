3 hours ago

RC Lens have confirmed the signing of Austrian-Ghanaian centre-back Samson Baidoo from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year contract, in a move hailed by Sporting Director Jean-Louis Leca as a “major defensive addition.”

The 21-year-old arrives at Stade Bollaert-Delelis with a growing reputation, having already racked up over 100 senior appearances, including 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Despite receiving interest from several Premier League clubs, Baidoo opted to join Lens after discussions with former club stalwart Kevin Danso, who is also of Ghanaian descent and played a key role in Lens' rise in Ligue 1.

“Samson has been on our radar for quite some time,” said Leca. “He was our top priority to reinforce the back line. His arrival is a clear signal of our ambition.”

Baidoo, who will wear the number 6 shirt, is the second Ghanaian-Austrian to make the switch from Austria to northern France in recent years. His decision to follow in Danso’s footsteps further highlights the bond between Red Bull Salzburg and Lens as well as the growing influence of Ghanaian talent in European football.

“He’s a natural leader,” Leca added. “He’s captained multiple youth teams, and despite his age, he already has a wealth of experience. His maturity and commitment reflect a solid upbringing and professional grounding.”

Baidoo joined the Red Bull Academy in 2018 and made a steady rise through the youth ranks before earning a senior debut with Salzburg. Over the last three seasons, he became a fixture in the Austrian side’s backline, combining strength, intelligence, and composure on the ball. His consistency earned him a senior call-up to Austria’s national team, for whom he has made one appearance.

He brings to Lens not just promise, but proven pedigree, having amassed 117 professional appearances and valuable experience at the highest level of club competition in Europe.

The club sees Baidoo’s signing as part of its broader strategy of building a youthful but experienced core. Following a season of mixed fortunes in Ligue 1, Lens are preparing to compete both domestically and in Europe, and Baidoo is expected to play a pivotal role.

With the 2025-2026 campaign fast approaching, Baidoo joins a Lens side aiming to reclaim its place among France’s elite. The departure of key defenders in recent transfer windows has made reinforcements a top priority, and Baidoo’s versatility and leadership are expected to help shore up the defence.

Fans are eager to see what the highly-rated defender can bring. For Baidoo, the move represents both a new challenge and a continuation of his upward trajectory.

“I’m proud to be here,” Baidoo told club media. “I’ve heard great things about the club, its supporters, and the project. I’m ready to give everything.”

With youth on his side and big-game experience already under his belt, Baidoo may well be one of the breakout stars of the new Ligue 1 season.